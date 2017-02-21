Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We have two items for your consideration this week.

Let’s start with this coming Saturday, the 25th.

For anyone who has any interest in Rugby League, there is an outstanding event at the University’s Heritage Quay.

The occasion celebrates ‘Old Haunts - The Grounds of Rugby League’ with a large part of the event concerning Fartown.

The programme is:

11.00 Fartown prior to World War 1;

11.45 Douglas Clark, Fartown Hero;

12.00 Ian Van Bellen and Tony Johnson remember;

12.30 Spen Valley Clubs;

12.45 Your memories;

1.15 Break for lunch

2.00 Thrum Hall XIII 112 Years of Sporting Challenge.

Well worth rearranging currently planned activities in order to attend.

The second item concerns an online questionnaire about HGSA – thanks are due to Daz Eastwood for putting it together.

The following is a summary:

Are you a current Huddersfield Giants Season Ticket holder?

Yes: 89%; No: 11%.

How many years have you been a season ticket holder?

1yr: 6%; 1-5: 21%; 6-10: 24%; 11-15: 20%; 16-plus: 28%.

Have you heard of the Huddersfield Giants Supporters Association (HGSA)?

Yes: 95%; No: 5%.

Are you currently a member of the HGSA?

Yes: 25%; No: 75%.

Are you aware of what the HGSA does?

Yes: 45%; No: 32%; Not sure: 23%.

There then followed an opportunity to give brief details of what people know about the HGSA.

If not a member, would you like to consider becoming a member of the HGSA?

Would like to become a member: 11%; Would consider becoming a member: 64%: Not interested in becoming a member: 25%.

This was followed by asking “what would stop you becoming a member of the HGSA?” followed by “what would encourage you to become a member of the HGSA?”.

Do you or have you attended the HGSA’s monthly meetings?

Yes: 16%; Yes, once or twice: 11%; No: 67%; What monthly meetings?: 6%.

Good and bad points of the meetings were enquired about.

Perhaps the most pertinent question was: “As a supporter of Huddersfield Giants, what would you like to see the HGSA do for you?”

Are you satisfied with the ‘product’ the HGSA provide?

Yes: 33%; No: 4%; Neither: 57%.

Would you say the HGSA are easy to contact?

Yes: 45%; No: 3%; Don’t Know: 51%.

Finally, respondents were asked to leave any other feedback or issues they have on the HGSA.

If you have any comments about HGSA, please forward them to Dave Calverley at Dave@PhotoLens.co.uk or 07887 878425.

Next month, we have a former Fartown favourite, Paul Dixon. So come along and join us on Tuesday, March 14 (note change of date).

To find out all about the Supporters Association, go to http://www.giantssupporters.co.uk