Every game is a semi-final for Huddersfield Giants as they aim to reach the Super League knockout play-offs.

Giants head coach Rick Stone knows his side need to make a flying start to the second phase of the season if his side are to remain in the chase for a top four finish.

The Giants supremo has already targeted the opening two games, with the Giants travelling to Wigan Warriors on Friday, August 11 after the opener against Wakefield at home on Friday.

And Stone feels treating the Super 8s as a ‘knockout’ could be the best approach.

“The Super 8s can be a big opportunity for us,” said Stone.

“But we also have to understand the enormity of the job in front of us.

“We really have to take it one week at a time as we are obviously facing decent opponents in the coming rounds.

“What we have to do is make sure we prepare as though we are playing a semi-final game every week.

“If we make sure that we prepare well enough then hopefully we can achieve our goal and get into the top four.”

Even though Trinity are five points better off having finished in fifth place in the regular season, they will also want to make a strong start at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Thumped 41-16 at home by St Helens in their final game of the regular season, head coach Chris Chester will want his side to rediscover their impetus immediately.

“It hurt that we threw away the chance of third spot and also threw away fourth spot, but I’m also proud of this group of players because we’ve achieved what people thought we couldn’t, the top six,” said Chester.

“We’ve made it a little bit tougher for ourselves with only three home games in the Super 8s, but we’ve been written off all season and we’ll use that to motivate us.”

The Giants are possibly looking at just one change to their squad after having two weeks off after the final round of the regular season – a 14-10 away defeat at Hull FC.

Centre Jordan Turner is fit again after a hamstring injury, and the only other possible change is if back row forward Michael Lawrence can prove his match-fitness after a long term lay-off following knee surgery.

“We are getting that bit closer with a few players going into the Super 8s,” explained Stone.

“Jordan is a definite started for Friday night, but Michael is certainly more of a 50-50 at this stage.

“He is getting there, but he is still finding his feet after such a long period off.

“At the moment we are just trying to get his agility and his ability to move quickly back.

“It is coming, but whether Michael will be ready this week or next we are still not quite sure.

“We have to way up the risks involved of bringing him back, so we will be looking at him over the next day or so and we will make our decisions around that.

“But all in all we are not in too bad shape for the Super 8s.

“We still have some injury problems, but that is probably just like everyone else at the stage of the season.

“All we can do is put out our best 17 and see how it goes.”

New Giants commercial director Andrew Watson will be the Guest Speaker at today’s Senior Giants meeting which will take place in the Fantastic Media Suite at the John Smith’s Stadium (2.15pm).

Watson, who is former chief executive of Burnley FC and Huddersfield Town, is a lifelong Huddersfield Giants fan and has been in position with the Claret and Gold since the start of June.