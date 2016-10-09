Five areas Huddersfield Giants need to improve for Super League next time

Huddersfield Giants survived in Super League thanks to a third-placed finish in the Middle 8s.

It was nerve-jangling stuff as they narrowly avoided the Million Pound Game in which Hull KR were eventually relegated as Salford stayed up.

Head coach Rick Stone now gives his verdict on what the Huddersfield Giants need to improve for the next Super League season:

Composure in attack:

There are some great players at the club who have done some incredible things since I’ve been here. I’ve certainly held my breath a few times and seen some terrific attack. But there needs to be some balance and composure there. The players have to make sure the play selection is right, particularly at the end of the set, whether it’s to run, pass or kick

Defensive resolve:

If you look at the four teams involved in the play-off semi-finals (Warrington, Wigan, Hull FC and St Helens), they’ve only been conceding a few tries in each game. That’s down to those teams’ defensive resolve, and we have to make sure we follow their lead and start to match what they’re doing. In the Middle 8s we did score our fair share of points, but we let in a lot as well. If you look throughout the entire season, I think we conceded on average about 25 points a game, which was put us in 10th in the League. The leading teams were somewhere in the region of 18, which is clearly where we need to be.

Work ethic:

Getting this right would clearly help our cause, particularly in terms of improving that defensive resolve. There’s no question that if we start showing we want to play for each other even more the results will follow. I think towards the end of the season and in those final two wins over Leeds and Hull KR, we did see more of this. That was clearly in the case in the second half at Hull, where they put us under a lot of pressure but we hung in together and eventually gained our reward.

Mental toughness:

Throughout the 10 weeks or so I’ve been here, I’ve made no secret of the fact that this is an area that’s caused me some concern. There are times I’ve felt we’ve been pretty fragile mentally, and that’s proved extremely costly. It’s something you can work on during training and throughout pre-season, and that’s exactly what we intend to do. Recruitment can also help in that process, because I have been looking at players who are known to be mentally tough.

Physical fitness:

You can always improve the physical side of the squad, it’s something everyone looks at trying to improve all the time. At the end of a pre-season and just before a new campaign gets under way, you can guarantee the message coming out of every club is that the players are fitter, stronger and faster than ever before, and I’m determined to make sure that’s 100% the case with us. There’s no doubt there are some areas of our fitness programme that we’ll need to target, but that’s all part of the assessment you undertake at this time of the year to make sure you’re where you need to be for the new season.