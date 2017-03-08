Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants could be boosted by the return of five senior players for Friday’s Super League trip to Leigh Centurions.

Jermaine McGillvary (quad), Leroy Cudjoe (knee), Lee Gaskell (heart scare), Aaron Murphy (ankle) and Ukuma Ta’ai (suspension) are all back in the frame after missing last Thursday’s heavy 48-8 home defeat to Hull FC.

There’s still no return for Dale Ferguson, who was ‘touch and go’ with a groin problem, but there’s no doubt Huddersfield look stronger for the visit to the Leigh Sports Village.

Squad: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Ryan Brierley, Sam Rapira, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Gene Ormsby, Tyler Dickinson, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor.