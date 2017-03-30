Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rick Stone is focusing all his attentions on the Huddersfield Giants rather than worrying about the big threat hosts Castleford Tigers will pose on Friday night.

While Stone’s Huddersfield are struggling to hit form, having won just two and drawn one of their opening seven 2017 top-flight fixtures, there have been no such problems for coach Daryl Powell’s Tigers.

Castleford go into the West Yorkshire derby top of the table, with five wins from six starts.

And they’ve been irresistible at home, chalking up a 66-10 success over Leeds Rhinos, 44-16 victory against Leigh Centurions and 43-26 triumph over Catalans Dragons on Sunday.

They’ve also won on the road at Warrington and Widnes, although were narrowly beaten 13-12 at Salford a couple of weeks ago.

But while Stone holds Castleford in the highest regard, he knows the key on Friday night is how well his own team performs.

“They’re a dangerous side, who have a lot of potency across the park,” said Stone.

“They are playing particularly well at home, and with a great deal of confidence at the same time. They’ve scored more points than anyone else this year and they can put points on you quickly if you don’t turn up defensively.

“That’s the test we face this week, and it’s one we have to make sure we pass.

“Defensively, we have been giving away too many soft tries, which is clearly something we need to address immediately.

“So it’s important we tighten things up defensively and keep the ball away from them as much as we can by making less errors.

“If we can share the possession with Castleford we know we’ll give ourselves a chance.”

The Giants are forced to make two changes to the side beaten at home by Leeds Rhinos last Friday, with half-back Danny Brough suspended for the game for punching and winger Aaron Murphy struggling with an ankle injury.

Ryan Brierley is in line to take over from Brough, while Gene Ormsby looks the favourite to replace Murphy.

Tigers: Chase, Cook, Eden, Gale, Hardaker, Holmes, Lynch, Massey, McShane, McMeeken, Millington, Milner, Monaghan, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Webster.

Giants: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Brierley, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Smith, Ormsby, Dickinson, Wood, McIntosh, Mellor.