Former Huddersfield Giants Academy player Chris Kendall has been appointed as match official for Wales’ next World Cup clash.

Kendall will take charge of his first Test match when Fiji play Wales in Townsville on Sunday.

He is one of six Super League referees who will be on duty for World Cup games this weekend.

Ben Thaler has been appointed to control England’s match against Lebanon in Sydney on Saturday, while Grand Final referee Robert Hicks has been given Friday’s game between Australia and France in Canberra, where James Child will be the video referee.

NRL Grand Final referee Matt Cecchin will be in charge of the crucial Group C clash between Papua New Guinea and Ireland in Port Moresby on Sunday, while Henry Perenara will referee Scotland’s Group B game against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.

Wales coach John Kear has made three changes to his squad for Sunday’s World Cup match against Fiji in Townsville.

Chester Butler was concussed on his debut in Saturday’s 50-6 defeat by Papua New Guinea, while Sam Hopkins and Matt Seamark are also injured.

Danny Ansell, Joe Burke come in along with Rochdale forward Gavin Bennion, who linked up with the squad after their defeat by PNG in Port Moresby.

Fiji hammered United States 58-12 in their Group D opener.

An arm injury means half-back Seamark misses an international match in the town in which he was born.

Kear says Wales must improve against Fiji after playing like “rank outsiders” in their opener.