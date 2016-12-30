Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FORMER Huddersfield Giants head coach Nathan Brown is backing both Joe Wardle and Jake Mamo to shine in their new environments.

The pre-Christmas activity which saw 22-year-old full-back Mamo leave Brown’s Newcastle Knights and 25-year-old

Scotland international Wardle head to the Newcastle International Sports Centre, has been greeted by the former Giants supremo as a bonus for both players – and both clubs.

The 43-year-old, who took charge of 131 Giants games between 2009 to 2012 and took them the Challenge Cup final against Warrington Wolves at Wembley in his first season, reckons both players have been handed the chance to make good on the potential they have shown in recent seasons.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Stone explains the thinking behind the Warrington friendly Share this video Watch Next

Brown looks on Halifax-born Wardle, who scored 250 points in 141 games for the Giants after joining them from Bradford Bulls ahead of the 2011 season, as a versatile player capable of filling a number of roles either in the pack or the three-quarter line.

“Joe is a robust type of centre that can also play back row,” said Brown.

“He’s more that sort of player who can play in the pack, rather than a centre that plays wing or full-back.

“He certainly gives our squad a lot more balance, and is in the same type of mould as Sione Mata’utia.

“I coached Joe for a number of years at the Giants and I’ve followed his career since then.”

And Brown believes that Mamo’s move in the other direction would benefit the 22-year-old’s game.

“Jake can get a lot of experience playing in the Super League, and who knows what may happen for him down the track?” added Brown.

“It certainly allows him to play the position that he wants to play, and he loves travelling.

“It’s not only a football thing for Jake, it’s a really good lifestyle opportunity as well.”

Should he prosper in Super League, Brown believes Mamo will return to the NRL in the future as a more experienced full-back given that plenty of players have benefited from making a move away from the NRL for a spell.

“It’s just about gaining that experience at full-back,” continued Brown.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Rick Stone on his first full preseason with the Giants Share this video Watch Next

“Full-back is the toughest position in the NRL and the competition can be quite unforgiving when you’re learning.

“Definitely the best course for Jake to become a long-term full-back is to go over to the Super League.”

While a number of players in the Knights squad are capable of playing at full-back, Brown has now narrowed the candidates down to just two for 2017.

“In the short term it’ll come down to either Dylan Phythian or Pete Mata’utia,” said Brown.

“They’re both doing some really good stuff and the team has confidence in them.”