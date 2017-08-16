Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gene Ormsby has been drafted into the Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad for Friday’s Super 8s trip to Hull FC.

The 24-year-old wingman takes the place of Giants captain Leroy Cudjoe, who misses out because of an ankle injury.

That’s the only change to Rick Stone’s personnel following the 18-4 loss at Wigan Warriors – a match for which Cudjoe was originally included but then withdrawn.

Injured trio Ollie Roberts, Dale Ferguson and Sam Rapira all miss out.

This is the third match of the Super 8s campaign for the Giants, following an encouraging win against Wakefield and that defeat at the DW Stadium. The Giants will wear their alternative kit.

Giants squad: Jermaine McGillvary, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Michael Lawrence, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Nathan Mason, Daniel Smith, Gene Ormsby, Tyler Dickinson, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor, Adam O’Brien, Jordan Turner, Jordan Rankin.

Hull FC: Jamie Shaul, Mahe Fonua, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Liam Watts, Mark Minichiello, Gareth Ellis, Jake Connor, Chris Green, Jordan Thompson, Danny Washbrook, Sika Manu, Josh Bowden, Jansin Turgut.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas.