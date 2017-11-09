Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rising Giants star Izaac Farrell is to spend 2018 on loan at Batley.

The 19-year-old goalkicking half-back has made the move to the Championship club to help him continue his rugby league development as he looks to push on towards securing a regular Huddersfield Super League spot.

Farrell will be linking up at Mount Pleasant with older brother Joel, and has been charged with the task of challenging established halves Patch Walker and Dom Brambani for a starting shirt with the Gallant Youths.

Giants Richard Thewlis said: “Izaac had a particularly strong game for Swinton last year against Batley and caught the eye of Bulldogs head coach Matt Diskin.

Huddersfield Giants star Jerry McGillvary cleared of biting charge

“He was looking for depth and options in their halves and we are always looking for game time for our developing players, hence an agreement was easy to reach.

“It’s a great opportunity for Izaac to experience a different environment and play in a tough competition, and hopefully alongside his brother.

“He will continue to train as a Giant throughout the off-season and work physically with our full-time staff but spend time at Batley doing ball and team work so that he is ready in late January/early February to stake his claim for a shirt.”

Added Bulldogs chief executive Paul Harrison: “We’re thrilled to have Izaac joining us at the Bulldogs for 2018.

“There’s no doubt he is an exciting young talent who’ll be a valuable addition to our squad, and we’re delighted to be able to play a part in his development.”