Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone has made just one change to his 19-man squad for Friday night’s Super League trip to Hull FC

Half back Martyn Ridyard returns to the Giants squad for the final outing of the regular season at the KCOM stadium (8pm).

Loan signing Ridyard was ineligible to face his parent club Leigh Centurions last time out and replaces Sam Wood in the squad.

And Stone is looking for a flying start to the Super 8s series by putting down a marker in tomorrow night’s match at the KCOM Stadium.

“For us the Super 8s really start now and we have to be looking to be heading up the table if we want to make a push to be in the semi-finals series in a few weeks time,” said Stone.

“At win at Hull would be a real benchmark for us. They were a good side last season and they have continued that into this season and they have a Challenge Cup semi-final coming up.

“They will want to do well in both competitions and are a formidable side, we have to respect what they can do and we are looking forward to the challenge.

“But we have our own aspirations as well and I have had a look at the table and I believe if we can get a good start in the Super 8s we can compete.”

The gap between the seventh in the table Giants and the team currently in fourth place, Wakefield Trinity, is five points and Stone believes his side have the ability to close in on those above them – particularly after impressive defensive displays in the home wins over Widnes Vikings by 40-0 and Leigh Centurions 26-4.

“If we can get the results that keep us in touch with the teams in third and fourth place then we could be in a position to have a crack at getting to the final in the final few weeks of the season,” added the head coach.

“I thought against Leigh we produced probably our most intense performance of the season.

“We showed good energy throughout the game and we have to be very happy with that.

“And I feel that over recent weeks we have been defensively a lot more sound.

“To nil Widnes the week before and then to only allow one try in against Leigh is something I have to be happy with, particularly considering where we were earlier in the season.

“However, we also can always still improve on what we are doing.”

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Sam Rapira, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Dale Ferguson, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Tyler Dickinson, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor, Adam O’Brien, Martyn Ridyard, Jordan Rankin

Hull FC captain Gareth Ellis is in line to make his first team comeback against Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

Former Great Britain forward Ellis, who has been sidelined since the end of April with a sternum injury, played 50 minutes for Hull’s reserves last week in their victory over Halifax and is ready to come back.

Chris Green, who hasn’t featured since the win over champions Wigan Warriors at the start of June, has also been included in head coach Lee Radford’s squad.

Hull FC 19-man squad : Jamie Shaul, Mahe Fonua, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Liam Watts, Mark Minichiello, Gareth Ellis, Jake Connor, Chris Green, Danny Washbrook, Sika Manu, Josh Bowden, Brad Fash, Masi Matongo