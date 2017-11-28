Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Head coach Rick Stone is happy that duo Shannon Wakeman and Danny Brough will be ready to go back to work for the Giants.

The pair attracted headlines at the Rugby League World Cup for off the field issues.

Wakeman, the 27-year-old prop who was representing Italy, made the mainstream media after a bust-up with Azzurri teammate James Tedesco in a bar following their 36-12 defeat against Ireland.

However, the pair went to play in their games against USA, which Italy won 46-0, and a 38-10 defeat by Fiji after an investigation by the Italian rugby league federation.

But Brough was sent home by Scotland before their final match – a 14-14 draw with Samoa – after he and two teammates were too drunk to make a flight.

Stone said that he had spoken to both players, but that he was not about to treat the issues as nothing to do with the Giants.

“It is not an irrelevance for the Giants,” said Stone.

“Every time they go out as players they are representing the Giants.

“I have spoken to both of the boys and I am now comfortable with what happened.”

Stone felt that with the World Cup being staged in Australia the pair had probably received more media coverage than they might have expected.

“Obviously there were two very different scenarios,” said Stone.

“There is always going to be more press coverage of rugby league in Australia, there might not have been such a big deal made out of it had it been over here.

“But with a big name like James Tedesco being involved in the Shannon incident it was always going to attract a lot of interest.

“It was a bit different with the Broughy issue, but I have had a conversation with him since he has been home.

“I am pretty confident having spoken to them both that we know where we stand.”