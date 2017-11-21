Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants head coach Rick Stone has allocated the 30 places in his 2018 Betfred Super League squad for the 2018 season.

And there are few surprises as pre-season training steps up as the Giants build towards the opening game of the season away at Hull FC on February 1.

“It’s the actions in the shirt not the number on the back that interests me,” said Stone.

“However, I do understand some of the traditions behind a number and the pride that many can have in gaining what is traditionally a starting number.

“If you look at players like Jerry (McGillvary) and Leroy (Cudjoe) then you would like to think they have been and will be No2 and No3 shirts for all their careers at the club – and that’s something to be very proud of.

“I have kept changes to a minimum and the three new senior players we have brought in since last pre-season in Jordan Turner, Adam Walne and Jordan Rankin have all filled slots in the top 20 with Colton (Roche) sitting outside waiting for his chance.

“It’s no secret that I earmarked Jordan Turner as our strike centre on the left side, so he gets the No4 shirt.

“I think Kruise (Leeming) deserved to step up to No9, which frees Ryan Hinchcliffe up to loose forward, where he had a great year last season.

“What the numbers do show though is good depth which is something I have been keen to cultivate here and successful sides need competition for places to keep everyone on their toes and performing well week in week out.

“The challenge for all the 30 front line players is to have a good pre-season campaign and challenge for a spot in the starting 17 at Hull.”

2018 Squad numbers:

1 Jake Mamo

2 Jermaine McGillvary

3 Leroy Cudjoe

4 Jordan Turner

5 Aaron Murphy

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Danny Brough

8 Sebastine Ikahihifo

9 Kruise Leeming

10 Shannon Wakeman

11 Tom Symonds

12 Michael Lawrence

13 Ryan Hinchliffe

14 Dale Ferguson

15 Jordan Rankin

16 Oliver Roberts

17 Ukuma Ta’ai

18 Paul Clough

19 Daniel Smith

20 Adam Walne

21 Adam O’Brien

22 Alex Mellor

23 Darnell McIntosh

24 Tyler Dickinson

25 Colton Roche

26 Sam Wood

27 Matthew English

28 Jared Simpson

29 Jacob Wardle

30 Gene Ormsby