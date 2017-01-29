Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone will look to field a line-up close that he intends to play in Super League against Warrington Wolves on Wednesday night.

The Giants complete their warm-up for the 2017 campaign in Ben Harrison’s testimonial game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium (8pm) and Giants fans could even get to see Australian import Shannon Wakeman in action.

The 26-year-old prop, who was playing with Illawarra Cutters last season, arrived in England on Saturday but Stone wanted to see how the player acclimatised before fielding him against the Wolves.

“We will have to see how he balances up first,” said Stone.

“He has only just arrived and the jet-lag can knock you a bit and it has been pretty warm in Australia so he’ll need to get used to the cold.

“If he comes through the start of the week feeling fit and healthy maybe he will get some minutes against Warrington.”

The Giants go into that game on the back of two pre-season victories at the John Smith’s Stadium against Championship outfit Bradford Bulls and then a 16-14 success over League One side Workington Town.

Stone fielded a side predominantly made up of youngsters against Cumbrians and was impressed by how they performed.

“It was definitely a good workout and served a purpose as we needed some game-time for the boys who are not likely to be involved against Warrington on Wednesday,” said Stone, the Wolves were also winners in a friendly at the weekend as they notched a 24-22 success at Rochdale Hornets.

“The majority of them were involved against Bradford last Sunday and again they did well.

“It gave some of younger players the chance to play alongside the seniors, but the way the game finished it was nearly an Under 19s team that saw the game out.

“We were happy with it, but now we will produce something that looks like out strongest side in the week.

“Give or take a couple of players, we should have our strongest side out against Warrington.”

However, the game against Workington did show just how impressive some of the Giants young talent is and Stone added: “Overall the Workington game was a good tough contest and for some of the younger blokes it was a good measure of the physicality of playing against first team players.

“Some of them won’t have had a game in the stadium before, so it will have been good for them to have gained that experience.

“They all contributed and tested themselves against a senior outfit.

“There were some particularly good performances and felt that Matty English was very good, and some of the seniors did well.

“I thought Daniel Smith was classy with his touches and Nathan Mason and Oli Roberts also stood out in the way they carried the ball when they got their chance.

“But it was a blend really with the youngest about 17 and probably about 23 at the older end, so it provided a window on what we have got here at the Giants and I came away pretty impressed.

“Quite a lot of those young blokes have got plenty to learn and they will get a lot out from going back and having a look at the footage with the coaches and should be able to learn a lot from that.”

HALIFAX side Siddal will be in the draw for the second round of the Challenge Cup, which will be staged at their Chevinedge ground tomorrow night.

The reigning National Conference champions won 16-4 against Milford Marlins to progress to the draw which will be made by Huddersfield Giants coach Luke Robinson and former Sheffield Eagles hooker Johnny Lawless – both products of the Chevinedge club.

London Chargers powered their way into the second round with a stunning 116-0 win at home to Brigend Blue Bulls.

Challenge Cup, First Round: Aberdeen Warriors 8 Pilkington Recs 62, Egremont Rangers 24 British Army 14, Featherstone Lions 29 Distington 28, Fryston 33 Normanton Knights 10, Leigh Miners Rangers 12 Wigan St Patricks 16, London Chargers 116 Bridgend Blue Bulls 0, Royal Air Force 12 York Acorn 30, Royal Navy 34 Myton Warriors 38, Siddal 16 Milford Marlins 4, Thatto Heath Crusaders 30 Skirlaugh 10, Thornhill Trojans 32 Lock Lane 18, University of Hull 12 Rochdale Mayfield 22, Wath Brow Hornets 4 Haydock 17 ,West Bowling 0 Kells 12, West Hull 24 Hull Dockers 10, Wests Warriors 40 Great Britain Police 22