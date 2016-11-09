Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So, no more “You’re just a fat Robbie Savage” chants.

No more cheers when the big man enters the field of play.

No more expressions of delight when those golden locks flop over the try line.

No more marauding down the field with opposition players hanging off him.

No more “if only he had a vicious streak in him” comments.

No more going over to the crowd after a game and signing autographs not only for the youngsters but also adults.

In one sense it was a sad day for the Giants when hometown favourite Eorl Crabtree announced his retirement from the game, but what a good move by the club to keep him at the Giants in a commercial capacity.

For the past two decades there cannot have been a more iconic figure, not only in the town of Huddersfield, but in the world of rugby.

Tony Smith played him at centre in the old Northern Ford Premiership in order to bring on his passing ability.

Sadly, subsequent coaches did not use this ability to its fullest extent.

Players come and players go, but it is almost unique for someone to play all his professional career at one club, his hometown club at that.

Personally I am in total agreement with Richard Thewlis when he says that Huddersfield RLFC should induct this talisman into its Hall of Fame. That decision rests with the Players Association, let’s hope they make it soon.

There will be tributes aplenty coming from all sources so all that will be said here on behalf of the all supporters is “Thank you, Eorl Crabtree”.

