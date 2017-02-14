Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Once upon a time, not very long ago, the Giants had a CEO called Ralph Rimmer.

Ralph was also on the board which runs the John Smith’s Stadium.

His current job has the title ‘Chief Operating Officer’ of the RFL.

Listening to Ralph talk to us at last week’s meeting, all this would appear to mean is that he is the RFL’s ‘dogsbody’ – and not in a detrimental way.

One of his jobs is being in overall control of referees, someone who picks up the phone on Monday mornings and listens to callers complaining about particular referees over the weekend.

This might seem an onerous job but, Ralph explained, after four weeks in the close season during which he is ‘organised’ by his wife, it is something he looks forward to!

Many of the questions he fielded were to do with Bradford.

Bradford stayed in the Championship because 1,000 season tickets had been sold and it was unfair to disappoint those fans and disrupt their family life.

Fixtures had been printed so it was unfair on other clubs to disrupt their planning.

He constantly emphasised that Bradford had not been treated preferentially.

What he failed to answer, however, was why Bradford had not been relegated in the same way as clubs such as Crusaders, who, on the surface, did what Bradford had done – and only once.

He told the interesting tale about Toronto.

Some years ago the owner had studied at Birmingham University. He watched a Super League match and fell in love with the game.

A few years later he approached Ralph and told him that he wanted Toronto to be in Super League. Ralph told him “No way”.

The reply was “Well, the Championship then”. Another definite “No”.

“OK, we’ll settle for Championship 1”.

Ralph readily admitted that he left a chink in his armour by saying “I don’t think that will happen”.

As this was not the definite “No” that Ralph had thought it was, the owner pursued the matter.

Eventually Ralph had to say that the RFL agreed in principal, but it had to be agreed unanimously by all the Championship 1 clubs, fully expecting that this would not go through due to the fact that the players all have jobs.

When it was agreed unanimously, Ralph was told that the attitude of both the clubs and the players was: “Well, would you rather go to Workington (no disrespect intended) or have an expenses paid weekend in Toronto?”

There is a huge financial backing of the club in Canada.

Games will even be shown on national television.

The latter deal was done in part because Canadians love reality programmes such as Big Brother.

So? When Toronto spend their six weeks in this country, the players will live in a couple of houses with TV cameras posted throughout. Compulsive viewing or not!

Next month we have a former Fartown favourite, Paul Dixon.

Paul went on to play for Halifax – apologies to Brian Blacker for bringing that up – and Great Britain.

So come along and join us on Tuesday, March 14.

Why Tuesday, March 14 and not Tuesday, March 7?

Because Town are at home, St Andrew’s Road will be chocker, and Turnbridge will be packed – ditto in April.

http://www.giantssupporters.co.uk is where you can find out more information about the Giants Supporters Association.