What an honour and a privilege it was to be present and photograph my heroes of yesteryear on Sunday.

It has become something of a tradition that our Heritage match is against Warrington, and so it was this year.

Over fifty past players were present: from 60s legend ‘Tiger’ Finnan through flying winger Peter Cramp’s era to more recent stars like Paul Reilly.

During the lunch session, Danny Sculthorpe and Jimmy Gittins explained the State Of Mind project.

A short time ago, that hard man of Rugby League, Terry Newton, sadly – and inexplicably at the time - took his own life.

Danny and Terry were best friends and Danny explained how that awful tragedy could have been avoided.

In a nutshell, Terry had hit rock bottom, feeling worse than depressed.

Danny looked into this and wondered why so many more men than women committed suicide.

As a result of this, Danny realised that he too had mental health issues, but he also found out the ways to cope with it. If he had known then what he knows now, Terry might have been saved.

Danny gave a list of what to look out for. Check it out at the State Of Mind’s website, http://stateofmindsport.org .

Well done to Tony Johnson and Derek Wroe for persuading so many of the ex-players to be introduced to the crowd at half time by walking round the pitch.

And what a glorious afternoon it was!

Only to be spoilt, yet again, by a small section of the crowd being homophobic.

If they had been in the audience listening to Danny Sculthorpe they might have realised the effect their comments have on people who are gay.

As was written the other week, ours is a family game where everyone is supposed to be – and feel – welcome.

The club is aware and stewards are on the lookout for these idiots who will be dealt with accordingly.

Finally, Brian Blacker continues to be impressive in his interviewing role.

On Sunday he put Daniel Smith through his paces in the HD1 Bar.

Thanks to Brian, and thanks to Daniel for ‘volunteering’!

Contact us through our website: www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk .