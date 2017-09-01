Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One or two people have contacted me to ask how the Wagstaff Trophy voting is going – so far, to be honest, it is extremely slow.

During the course of the conversation, it transpired that they had voted via our website. Unfortunately I have not received their selections.

For some reason, and I have only just found out, the online form does not work with Microsoft Edge.

Please use Firefox, Chrome, a paper form, or, if you insist on using Edge, an e-mail to giant.rugby@virgin.net.

The winner will be announced at the club’s Award’s Evening on Monday, September 18, and then presented with his trophy at our AGM, 10th October – subject to his availability!

On the same night, your committee for the forthcoming 12 months will be elected.

Be sure to play your part.

If you, or someone you know, would like to be part of our team but are not sure what it involves, come along to our next committee meeting on the Tuesday, September 12, and watch us in action! It will start at 7.30pm and end at 9pmin the hallowed halls of Turnbridge WMC.

Our raffle has an amazing seventeen prizes, one of them being a Giant Hamper.

To make it truly Giant, we are asking each member to donate one item.

Please bring yours to the HD1 Bar on Friday or our next week’s meeting at Turnbridge WMC.

Speaking of which, if you have a television, you will most certainly have seen our guest, Tony Martin.

Tony, affectionately known as ‘TV Tony’, has been a touch judge for many years.

I’m sure that some of the tales he has to tell will be both informative and hilarious. 7.30pm for a 7.45pm start. Guests are welcome with their £1!

The Legends Annual Dinner will be at Lockwood Park on November 11th.

Details can be found by following a link on our homepage or by contacting Emma Moorhouse [emoorhouse@hotmail.co.uk, 07739 07739].

We have been in touch with Mr Claus regarding the availability of his reindeer this year.

He has assured us that they have all had their flu vaccination and are already in training for our annual Reindeer Race Night in December.

Keep informed through our website, www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk .