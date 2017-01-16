Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants hooker Kruise Leeming has committed his future to Huddersfield for the next four years.

The Swazi-born Academy product has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2020 season.

The 21-year-old has so far made 38 appearances, scoring three tries for the Giants, and Leeming is pleased to have extended his stay with the club and to be working with head coach Rick Stone.

“I’m delighted to have signed an extension with the club and that Rick has given me a four-year deal,” said Leeming.

“He has put his faith in me and he believes in what I can do.

“That gives me more confidence and helps me develop as a player.”

Leeming will face competition from Adam O’Brien, recently signed after the Bradford Bulls player became a free agent, but is looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m finding this pre-season really good so far,” added Leeming.

“I’ve been training hard and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“Everything we have done so far this year has really benefited me.

This season my aim is to just play as many games as I can and repay the confidence that Rick has shown in me by playing well this year.”

Head coach Stone, added: “Kruise is going to play a big part this season.

“Initially we had Ryan Hinchcliffe and Kruise lined up to play in our nines, but we’ve got Adam O’Brien now, which might allow Ryan to go back and do some work at loose forward.

“We have got two good dynamic hookers now that can take us forward for a number of years and I’m confident with that.

“Kruise has really put in a terrific performance in pre-season this year and has probably been our stand-out trainer.

“He has prepared himself as well as he can and he definitely deserves our confidence going forward that he can be a major player with the club for the next few years.”