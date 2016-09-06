How Huddersfield Giants can take advantage with victory at Leigh Centurions

Nothing will be settled, but a major advantage is there to be gained by Huddersfield Giants at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday.

They may have registered a third win from four games in beating London Broncos 40-4 at the John Smith’s Stadium, but the very nature of the Middle 8s - the Giants are now very unlikely to be overtaken by Featherstone Rovers.

With a win at the Leigh Centurions that equation changes fairly dramatically.

With eight points in the bag it would mean Batley Bulldogs, Salford Red Devils and London Broncos would also only be able to match the Giants in the seven game shootout between the eight contestants.

Given the fixture list that outcome should at least secure a place in the ‘million pound’ showdown for a Super League place - and put them firmly on the road to securing top flight status 2017.

Head coach Rick Stone was rightly pleased with the win over the Broncos, but the Aussie rightly delivered his message with a heavy note of caution.

The margins are so slim that by the end of round five of the Middle 8s the could find themselves easing a route away from the kitchen or right back in the melting pot.

Huddersfield Giants' Head Coach Rick Stone Rugby League The Qualifiers Batley v Huddersfield 21/08/16 (Pic by John Rushworth)

Having already looked at the perfect recipe of a win at Leigh, what disaster awaits should Centurions coach Neil Jukes and his men come out on top.

London Broncos play host to Hull KR and it is hard to know what outcome would suit the Giants best from the clash in the capital.

A home win and the Broncos would be just two points behind and they finish their Middle 8s schedule with a home game against Featherstone after a trip to a hit-and-miss Salford Reds Devils.

But if the red robins come bobbing away from Ealing with a triumph they would be back on a par with the Giants - which would put even more emphasis on Huddersfield’s round seven trip to meet KR at the KC Lightstream Stadium on September 25.

While being involved in the Middle 8s is far from the perfect scenario, at least Giants fans know that every game matters.

The next of Huddersfield’s three remaining ‘cup finals’ and with a win pocketed can be the only way to return from Greater Manchester.