Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

How Huddersfield Giants can take advantage with victory at Leigh Centurions

  • Updated
  • By

Chance to end unbeaten record

Leigh Centurions coach Paul Rowley

Nothing will be settled, but a major advantage is there to be gained by Huddersfield Giants at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday.

They may have registered a third win from four games in beating London Broncos 40-4 at the John Smith’s Stadium, but the very nature of the Middle 8s - the Giants are now very unlikely to be overtaken by Featherstone Rovers.

With a win at the Leigh Centurions that equation changes fairly dramatically.

With eight points in the bag it would mean Batley Bulldogs, Salford Red Devils and London Broncos would also only be able to match the Giants in the seven game shootout between the eight contestants.

Given the fixture list that outcome should at least secure a place in the ‘million pound’ showdown for a Super League place - and put them firmly on the road to securing top flight status 2017.

Head coach Rick Stone was rightly pleased with the win over the Broncos, but the Aussie rightly delivered his message with a heavy note of caution.

The margins are so slim that by the end of round five of the Middle 8s the could find themselves easing a route away from the kitchen or right back in the melting pot.

Huddersfield Giants' Head Coach Rick Stone Rugby League The Qualifiers Batley v Huddersfield 21/08/16 (Pic by John Rushworth)

Having already looked at the perfect recipe of a win at Leigh, what disaster awaits should Centurions coach Neil Jukes and his men come out on top.

London Broncos play host to Hull KR and it is hard to know what outcome would suit the Giants best from the clash in the capital.

A home win and the Broncos would be just two points behind and they finish their Middle 8s schedule with a home game against Featherstone after a trip to a hit-and-miss Salford Reds Devils.

Rick Stone says Huddersfield Giants still have big task to complete

But if the red robins come bobbing away from Ealing with a triumph they would be back on a par with the Giants - which would put even more emphasis on Huddersfield’s round seven trip to meet KR at the KC Lightstream Stadium on September 25.

While being involved in the Middle 8s is far from the perfect scenario, at least Giants fans know that every game matters.

The next of Huddersfield’s three remaining ‘cup finals’ and with a win pocketed can be the only way to return from Greater Manchester.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Giants recruitment for 2017 will remain in-house

All the focus right now is securing Super League status for next season

Related Tags

In The News
Rugby League
Teams
Huddersfield Giants RLFC
People
Rick Stone
Places
Batley

Latest Sport News

Recommended in Rugby League News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Steve Evans: Leeds United boss Garry Monk could be sacked if they lose to Huddersfield Town
  2. Newcastle United FC
    Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United to lose three new signings, Bundesliga side eye Iceland international
  3. Aaron Mooy
    Huddersfield Town's Aussie ace eyes derby challenge at Leeds United
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Leeds United favourite aims to help Huddersfield Town win at Elland Road
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    We're only looking forward says Huddersfield Town boss as Leeds United trip looms

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent