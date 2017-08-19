Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lee Radford is already looking beyond Hull FC’s Challenge Cup final defence next Saturday after his team’s 46-18 defeat by Huddersfield Giants at the KCOM Stadium.

The Black and Whites remain third after their opening loss of the Super 8s but they are three points adrift of second-placed Leeds, with Wembley rivals Wigan also hot on their heels.

However, head coach Radford admitted his selection for the defence of their trophy has been made easier by the eight-try loss to Rick Stone’s vibrant Giants.

“It has made my job super easy for one or two,” smiled Radford ruefully. “This was down to attitude, real plain and simple.

“Though we competed well and played with plenty of structure in that first half, our indicator when we are on is our stinging defence.

“It took Danny Brough 46 minutes to kick from his own end which tells its own story.

“Huddersfield ran harder than we hit. And it is a really simple game when you break it down like that.

“Wembley is irrelevant. Wigan have won, Leeds have won and they are three points above us.

“I really hope we put some huge significance on the Leeds game the following Thursday. I am really focused on that game now.”