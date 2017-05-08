Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants half back Danny Brough is facing a possible five-match ban.

The Scotland international has been cited for Grade B dangerous contact on Jake Webster after 33 minutes of the home defeat by Castleford Tigers.

And he’s also been charged with a Grade C dangerous contact on Grant Millington after 73 minutes – an offence for which he was sin-binned.

They carry possible two and three-match bans respectively.

Brough has escaped punishment on another charge of making a low tackle on an opponent in the 13th minute.

Should Brough be suspended it will leave Giants coach Rick Stone stretched for cover.

Lee Gaskell is out injured and centre Sam Wood has been playing in the halves with Ryan Brierley now departed to Toronto.

The Giants next match is against Catalans Dragons at Magic Weekend on Sunday, May 21, followed by a trip to Wakefield Trinity on Friday, May 26.

Dale Ferguson has received a caution from the Match Review Panel for tripping Greg Eden.