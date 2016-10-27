Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants star Jermaine McGillvary is ready to make his second full England appearance.

The Huddersfield-born winger has been named in coach Wayne Bennett’s 19-man squad for England’s Four Nations opener against New Zealand at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday (2.30).

With McGillvary and Leeds Rhinos’ Ryan Hall the only recognised wingers in the squad, it would be a massive surprise if the Giants ace didn’t start the game at his home venue this weekend and add to the first Test cap he gained, also against the Kiwis, last November.

Bennett has made five changes to the squad that was named for the warm-up game against France last Saturday in Avignon, when McGillvary was among the tryscorers. Sam Burgess returns as England captain and makes his first appearance since the Rugby League World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Wembley Stadium in 2013.

Joining Burgess in the squad is also Dan Sarginson, who last played for England in the 2014 Four Nations against the Kiwis, Chris Hill, John Bateman and George Williams.

England’s last victory over New Zealand was last year in the 2015 International Series win which ended in a 20-14 third Test victory at DW Stadium – McGillvary’s national debut – when Elliott Whitehead claimed two tries and Gareth Widdop scored eight points from the boot that day.

On the squad, Bennett said: “I was pleased with the way the players conducted themselves last week in France and the hard work they put in.

“There’s things we’ve looked at in the game and worked on this week. The boys know the pressure and the intensity will rise as we get closer to Saturday – it’s a challenge we’re all looking forward to.

“We’ve got a strong squad here who are ready to go and desperate to play to show us what they can do which is good to see.

“Sam’s also back from suspension and ready to pull on the England Rugby League shirt. It’s been a few years since he played over here and I’m sure the sell-out crowd at Huddersfield will be keen to see him out there.”

On New Zealand, Bennett added: “They’re a talented Rugby League nation who know how to play the game and use the ball.

“Playing in intense games like these is something they are used to and is something we need to match and work hard if we want to get the result.

“David Kidwell is a good coach and will have his players ready for Saturday. We will be fully focused on preparing ourselves well and doing the best we can.”

England 19-man squad: John Bateman, George Burgess, Sam Burgess, Thomas Burgess, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Liam Farrell, Luke Gale, James Graham, Ryan Hall, Chris Hill, Josh Hodgson, Jonny Lomax, Jermaine McGillvary, Dan Sarginson, Kallum Watkins, Elliott Whitehead, Gareth Widdop, George Williams.