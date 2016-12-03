Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants are now focusing on further recruitment having agreed to let unsettled Craig Huby join Wakefield.

The 30-year-old forward told Giants coach Rick Stone he was unhappy at the club and, in the space of a few days, a deal has been sorted between the clubs for his release.

It’s expected the former Castleford prop will complete medicals and paperwork soon and link up with the Wildcats, ending a two-year stint in Claret and Gold.

It leaves Stone scouring the market for another new face while putting his current playing staff through a tough pre-season schedule.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis admitted the Huby situation had come out of the blue and at far from an ideal time.

“This move was not of our making, nor in our plans, and has come somewhat out of left field,” said Thewlis.

“Craig informed our head coach, Rick Stone, only a few days ago that he was not happy here and Rick agreed to allow him to speak to other clubs.

“Wakefield then approached us and a deal was quickly able to be made between the clubs – that is the reality of the situation.”

Thewlis thanked Huby for his contribution to the Giants and also Michael Carter at Wakefield for his handling of the agreement.

“There is a lot of synergy and shared views between our two clubs relating to the game in general and the inner workings of it, so it was good from our perspective that Wakefield was ultimately Craig’s choice,” added Thewlis.

“Our focus, as well as the pre-season training programme, now includes further recruitment which, at this time of the year, is far from ideal.

“However, these are the cards we have been dealt and we move on from the past and look forward with excitement and confidence to the start of the Super League season.”

The Giants are heading to Warrington Wolves for their main pre-season clash.

The Halliwell Jones Stadium will host the two clubs’ main trial game on Wednesday, February 1 next year.

That’s just nine days before the Giants and the Wolves open their respective 2017 competitive campaigns, with Huddersfield’s first Super League XXII encounter at Widnes Vikings on Friday, February 10.