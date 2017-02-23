Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Centre Alex Mellor is looking to the future at Huddersfield Giants, but his priority right now is a much-needed derby victory over Wakefield Trinity.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a winning Giants Super League debut in the 28-16 success at Widnes and then impressed with two tries in the 30-20 home defeat to Salford Red Devils.

Naturally disappointed those scores didn’t come as part of a victory for Rick Stone’s side, Mellor is keen to put that right for the coach, the club, his teammates and the supporters against Wakefield.

“It was a massive disappointment to lose against Salford because we knew we had the game there for the taking,” explained the signing from Bradford Bulls.

“We had got the ball rolling by winning over at Widnes and the vibes and the training we did before Salford were all that we were going to kick on and beat Salford, but we let it slip away.

“I think we let Salford get on a roll at the start of the game and we didn’t control it enough.

“All of a sudden we were chasing the game and playing catch-up, so if we can put that right against Wakefield it should put us in good stead for the chance to go on and win the game.

“Even though we suffered the loss in the end, we can’t let any momentum slip from how we started the season and how we went into the last match – because we need to put that result right.

“Points on the board early in the season are massive because we don’t want to have to be chasing things in the table.

“A win against Wakefield would get the fans back on side – we owe them that – and it would set us up nicely for another big chance against Hull FC at home the following Thursday.”

A product of Hipperholme and Lightcliffe (Lightcliffe Academy) and the King Cross club in Halifax - biggest influences, he says, have been mum and dad Jayne and Steve - Mellor has a long-standing grudge to put right against Wakefield as well.

He as a non-playing part of the Bradford Bulls squad who lost the first-ever Million Pound Game to the men from Belle Vue.

That still hurts, and it would mean a lot to put one over on Chris Chester’s men this time around.

“It was one of those times when you saw grown men cry and obviously it wasn’t good at the time, but that’s gone now and I’m looking forward to the future at Huddersfield Giants,” he explained.

“I was very happy to get those two tries last week and it would have been perfect if we’d won.

“Playing Wakefield is a big derby in any case, but especially this time with us coming off the back of a defeat.

“Like I say, we have a lot of things to put right, and we’ve been working on them, and we would love to win the game not just for ourselves but for the fans.

“Judging by the way we’ve trained this week, I know we can get the result we are after, even though we know Wakefield will be fired up after losing their first game.

“They will be keen to start big and bring the game to us, so we no we will have to match and then better that enthusiasm.”

After six years at Bradford, Mellor says he’s settled in well at the Giants.

(Photo: UGCG HDE)

“It’s a really professional outfit and I love it here,” he said. “As soon as the opportunity arose, I knew I wanted to come here because not only is it local for me, but it’s a really good club.

“Obviously it’s helped that lads like Dale Ferguson, Lee Gaskell and Paul Clough are here because I know them all from Bradford.

“Fergy has been a real good role model and has helped me a lot both on and off the field, so with him here the move to the Giants was a no-brainer really.

“I knew it would be a harder life because of the competition, but I wanted to step up and, to be fair, I’m really enjoying being part of this squad.

“I can tell you 100% the squad are in positive mood the whole time and determined to strive for success.

“We are very close knit, and while we’ve had the blip against Salford, we are ready for the Wakefield game and ready to make sure Salford remains a blip.”