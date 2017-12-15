Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jordan Rankin is glad to be back at work with Huddersfield Giants – despite the weather.

The Australian utility back from the Gold Coast has spent some time back home in the close season, but is ready to face the rigours of a Super League pre-season.

The 25-year-old, who was signed last term after being released by NRL outfit West Tigers, knows plenty about the build up to a new campaign in England.

While this will be his first with the Giants, Rankin has already experienced the English winter in his two seasons with Hull FC.

“It is always a bit more motivating when you’ve got the weather on your side back home,” said Rankin.

“But saying that, you’ve got a job to do over here regardless of what the weather entails.

“You can’t predict the weather, so you just have to get the job done.

“I’ve been here a while now, so you get used to it.”

And getting back to work is not Rankin would miss for a minute.

“You miss your routine, you get into a routine when you’re here,” explained Rankin, who began his career with Gold Coast Titans.

“Training with the boys every day and all that sort of stuff, working towards a common goal, so it’s good to get back and I’m looking forward to the 2018 season.

“It’s been really good. We’ve had a lot of young guys come through from the Under 19s into the academy system.

“They’ve started to do a bit of full-time training with us, which has been really good for us and for them, with the overall progression.

“We’ve had a couple of new additions also, Colton (Roche) has been very good over the last couple of weeks – he trains hard.

“It’s been really good so far, and obviously we have Adam Walne coming through now.

“We’ll just keep building ahead of the start of the season, along with the guys who still have to come back from injury.

“That’ll take some time, and we’ll be raring to go in the New Year.”

A fair amount of Rankin’s break has involved watching the Rugby League World Cup – and of course Giants star winger Jermaine ‘Jerry’ McGillvary who shone for England.

“I’m a rugby league die-hard so I watched nearly every game,” said Rankin.

“I watched Jerry play, but it’s no surprise to me how he did.

“The boys here know how good he is. Put him on a world stage like that and he’s been dominant.

“Throughout the whole tournament his running out of dummy-half and his carries were outstanding for England.

“Between him and Ryan Hall, they were England’s stand-outs, so all the credit to him, he’s been doing it for a long time now, and it’s good to see it’s finally coming to fruition on the world stage.”