Huddersfield Giants club captain Leroy Cudjoe has been granted a 12-month testimonial.

It has been awarded by the Rugby Football League to mark his outstanding and loyal contribution to his only professional club.

Cudjoe, who has made almost 300 Giants appearances and 10 for England, joined the Giants from Newsome Panthers in 2004.

“It’s a great honour,” said Cudjoe of the testimonial award.

“Everyone knows how much I love the club and the town and it’s never entered my head to leave when we have such a great set-up and team around me – so I am very happy that next year is my testimonial.

“I have the support of my family and other friends to help me organise things and while I know it’ll be incredibly busy, it will also be exciting too.

“I will see a new side to the club and get involved in different things.”

Cudjoe, who is hoping to return to action when the Giants play Castleford in the Super 8s at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday, says he will not let the testimonial distract from his contribution to the Super League squad.

“The focus will never leave the field, of course, and no-one will try harder than me to make it a successful one on the pitch,” he added.

“I hope I’ll get the support of the fans to make the year a memorable one off the field too. “

The testimonial will run from January 1, 2018, to the end of December next year.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: “Leroy is fully deserving of this great honour.

“He has been a role model professional right from day one, when he was a junior trying to catch the coach’s eye, and what a marvellous career he has gone on to enjoy.

“That said, he is still only 28 and has years ahead of him here and still plenty to strive for with, in particular, the World Cup at the end of the year is an obvious target for him.

“I hope that when he announces his calendar of events for the 2018 season that everyone is able to get behind him and support him.”

Full details of Cudjoe testimonial year will be revealed later in the year.