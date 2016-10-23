Login Register
Huddersfield Giants have the chance to make a positive Super League XXII start

Fixture planners look to have be kind to head coach Rick Stone's men

Huddersfield Giants fans celebrate Super League survival. Picture by John Rushworth

Huddersfield Giants have been handed a golden opportunity to make a positive start to their 2017 Betfred Super League campaign.

The John Smith’s Stadium club’s reward for maintaining their top-flight status via a successful Middle 8s campaign are opening fixtures against clubs who have already been tipped to find the going tough next year.

After an opening-night trip to Widnes Vikings on Friday, February 10, the Giants have successive home clashes against Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity.

And that gives them an excellent chance to build up some early-season momentum before a third home clash against Challenge Cup winners Hull on Friday, March 3.

Huddersfield have, of course, announced they will be switching their home days from Sunday afternoons to Friday nights.

But their opening home fixture against Salford will, in fact, be played on a Thursday night (February 16) in front of the Sky TV cameras.

That will be the first of five scheduled satellite television appearances for the Giants, including the Magic Weekend encounter with Catalans Dragons at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on Sunday, May 21.

