Huddersfield Giants have moved the BetFred Super League game scheduled for Monday, May 29, to Friday, June 16, with an 8pm kick off.

The move has been made in agreement with St Helens and the RFL.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis thanked the Saints and the RFL for their understanding after Huddersfield Town’s victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship play-offs booked the Terriers a date in the final at Wembley on the Bank Holiday Monday.

“Since Huddersfield Town’s magnificent victory we have been inundated with calls from supporters wanting to share the Wembley experience as well as a huge number of stadium staff here which made the actual staging of our game extremely problematical,” explained Thewlis.

“It’s fully expected that 40,000 Huddersfield sports fans will descend on London that day to hopefully see a Town win and with both ourselves and the Saints having a free weekend later in the year the move made a lot of sense to us both.

“It helps logistically as I say with the stadium safety team, stewards, car parks, turnstile operators and caterers – the vast majority of whom want to be at Wembley which they are now able to do.

“From a playing perspective both sides avoid the two games in four days scenario which no one likes, while accepting that there now is no week break in June as had been anticipated.

“Also though in the wider picture for everyone in Huddersfield the potential benefits that promotion to the Premier League could bring to the town and surrounding areas are enormous and we have tried, as we have done all season, to try and assist wherever possible.

“I do understand that for some of our supporters the move will not be ideal however we have taken this decision now with many factors involved and made it public as soon as we could possibly do so.

“Everyone at Huddersfield Giants wishes our stadium partners every success at Wembley.”