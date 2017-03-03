Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants coach Rick Stone has expressed his concern over Lee Gaskell’s heart scare.

The Huddersfield utility back was forced to withdraw from the warm-up ahead of last night’s heavy 48-8 home defeat to Hull FC.

Gaskell was one of nine first-choice players absent from the starting line-up – with seven of his teammates injured and Ukuma Ta’ai serving a one-match suspension.

All the injuries are an obvious concern to Stone.

But it’s the nature of Gaskell’s that’s the major worry.

“He’s had some irregularity with his heartbeat, and that returned in the warm-up,” revealed Stone.

“So we’ll send him away for some tests and see what comes back before he plays again.

“There has been some evidence of this problem over the last two weeks, but we didn’t think it would be an issue because he had his heart fully checked out by us with an ECG and a barrage of other tests.

“At this stage we’re not sure if it’s panic attacks or a heart condition.

“But the health and welfare of the player always comes first, and when he decided in the warm-up he wasn’t comfortable playing, the decision was immediately taken to change things around in the team.”

There were obviously few positives the Giants could take from the painful defeat, although Stone is hoping the experience gained by so many young and inexperienced players thrust into the starting side – it was the youngest ever backline to start for Huddersfield in a Super League game, with an average age of around 20 – will stand his club in good stead for the future.

“It was a challenging night for them,” added Stone, who was forced to field a multitude of players out of position.

“Hopefully, they’ll learn from this experience and develop more quickly as a result.

“They did as well as we could have asked – although the team as a whole made far too many mistakes on the night to gift Hull a number of soft tries – and it was good to see the senior boys giving them the

extra encouragement they needed.

“I thought Danny Brough and Ryan Hinchcliffe were great full stop.”