Huddersfield Giants chief Rick Stone looks to 2017 squad

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone will soon start shaping his squad for the 2017 Super League season.

The Giants confirmed top-flight status with a 23-22 Middle 8s win at Hull KR.

Now Rovers face Salford Red Devils on Saturday to decide who will complete a Super League line-up which will include Leigh Centurions.

“There is a long way to go to next year and we have got to look at getting some good work done in pre-season,” said Stone.

“We have to have to look at what we want to do and try and get shape of club right, and then try and go forward from there.”

Scott Grix has ended his seven-season association with the Giants.

WATCH: Rick Stone wants to build a team for the Giants' next campaign

The 32-year-old Ireland international has signed a two-year deal with Wakefield Trinity – the club the Giants signed the full-back from back in 2010.

There have also been reports suggesting that Ryan Brierley, signed by the Giants from Leigh back in March, may be on the move.

However, after some strong displays in the final matches of the season, and a superb first-half showing in the win at Hull KR, Stone suggested that the 24-year-old half-back will be staying put.

“Ryan is still learning but he is a player who will get you tries,” said Stone.

“He will develop and get better as we go along, and he showed that at Hull KR when he produced some real quality in the first half when we were creating space.”