The late sin-binning of playmaker Danny Brough handed the Giants a tough problem against Super League leaders Castleford Tigers .

The Giants held the edge in a relatively even opening 40, with Jake amo’s first-half hat trick and three Danny Brough conversions giving he hosts an 18-12 interval advantage.

It didn’t start too well for coach Rick Stone’s men as Castleford took the lead after eight minutes when swift hands put Joel Monaghan over in the corner for Paul McShane to adde the extras.

But for the rest of the period, Huddersfield held the edge.

They struck for the first time in the 18th minute when, following a Castleford drop-out, Aaron Murphy weaved his way towards the line before feeding the on-rushing Mamo to finish off by the posts.

Shannon Wakeman and Sam Wood both came agonisingly close to scoring minutes later before Mamo made no mistake after a second Tigers drop-out to collect Brough’s pass to stroll over from close range.

Greg Minikin brought the scores level by collecting Rangi Chase’s long, looping pass in the 27th minute for his side’s second converted try.

But it was the home side who nudged ahead five minutes before the break when Brough kicked ahead on the sixth tackle for Mamo to pick up and score his third try of the night.

Brough added his third two-pointer and on the stroke of half-time had the chance to land a fourth but pulled a penalty attempt right.

The Tigers were the first to strike in the second half with McShane’s kick helping to hand Monaghan his second, much to the disgust of the home faithful who were convinced there was a forward pass in the build-up.

The score stood and McShane’s goal levelled the scores again.

Mamo almost grabbed his fourth in the 50th but was held up over the tryline and Sam Rapira was then halted on the line as the Castleford defence was forced to work overtime.

A 56th-minute Brough drop goal took the Giants into the lead for a third time as the closeness of the contest was underlined.

And with 13 minutes remaining, it was the visitors who had crept ahead with two cheap penalties paving the way for McShane’s fourth successful strike.

Huddersfield responded with a rampaging Sebastine Ikahihifo burst eventually halted by Jake Webster, who was adjudged to have pinched the ball off his opponent after the tackle had been completed and was dispatched to the sin-bin by referee Ben Thaler.

Castleford were unhappy, but Brough was not complaining as he banged over the two points with nine minutes remaining.

But it was a different story a minute later as he, too, was shown the yellow card for a punch in the tackle – and the Tigers pounced!

The Giants Under 19 side’s head coach Luke Robinson has named his 19-man squad to face Bradford Bulls tomorrow at the Provident Stadium Odsal (2pm).

Giants squad: Reece Boxall-Hunt, Alfie Copley, Matty English, Izaac Farrell, Jack Flynn, Jamie Greenwood, Lucas Hallas, Billy Hayes, Sam Hewitt, Jon-Luke Kirby, Tyllar Mellor, Josh Pinder, Jack Richardson, Oliver Russell, Ethan Salm, Innes Senior, Louis Senior, Ross Whitmore, Harry Woollard