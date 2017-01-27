Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants assistant coach Luke Robinson will help make the draw for the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup second round.

He will be joined by former Challenge Cup winner with Sheffield Eagles Johnny Lawless, who like Robinson was a product of the Siddal amateur club in Halifax.

The draw will be held at Chevinedge, the home of 2016 Kingstone Press National Conference League Champions Siddal, on Tuesday (7pm).

Hooker Lawless was part of the Eagles side that produced arguably the competition’s biggest ever giant-killing when they beat Wigan 17-8 in the 1998 final at Wembley.

Former England and Giants scrum half Robinson made over 150 appearances for Huddersfield, including in their 2009 Challenge Cup final defeat to Warrington Wolves.

The 16 winning sides from the first round, which are being played today, will go into the draw for the second round, with fixtures scheduled for February 11-12.

The draw will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website from 7pm – fans can watch by visiting http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league

Challenge Cup first round ties (all games kick off at 2pm unless stated): London Chargers v Bridgend Blue Bulls (1pm), Leigh Miners Rangers v Wigan St Patricks (1pm, live on BBC Sport), Thatto Heath Crusaders v Skirlaugh (1.30pm), Aberdeen Warriors v Pilkington Recs (1.30pm), University of Hull v Rochdale Mayfield, West Bowling v Kells, Royal Air Force v York Acorn, Fryston Warriors v Normanton Knights, Royal Navy v Myton Warriors, Siddal v Milford Marlins, Egremont Rangers v The Army, West Hull v Hull Dockers, Thornhill Trojans v Lock Lane, Featherstone Lions v Distington (2.30pm), Wath Brow Hornets v Haydock (2.30pm), Wests Warriors v Great Britain Police (5pm)