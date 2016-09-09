Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone heaps praise on his assistants

RICK STONE has underlined the important role assistant coaches Chris Thorman and Luke Robinson have been playing in the Giants’ bid to avoid Super League relegation.

And he’s stressed how much of the credit the pair should take if they secure victory in tomorrow’s vital Middle 8s clash at Leigh Centurions (3.00).

Vastly-experienced Australian Stone took over at the Giants two months ago and has admitted he knew relatively little about the English game.

But as the Giants look to secure the two wins from their remaining three fixtures – at Leigh tomorrow, at home to Leeds Rhinos the following Sunday and then away to Hull KR seven days later – to secure their top-flight status for 2017, former Australian NRL coach and Fiji national chief Stone admits he’s learning more about the British way every day, thanks largely to the input of Thorman and Robinson.

WATCH: Rick Stone on the influence of his assistants in the Giants' plans

“These two have been absolutely vital in what we’re doing,” said Stone.

“Both of these boys have been around the English game for a long time and have some real experience of the individuals, teams and styles we’ve been coming up against.

“They’ve obviously also got a fair understanding of our players – who we need to use under different circumstances and who can cover what.

“As a result, I’ve lent on these boys really well and they’ve been great to work with. They definitely deserve a great deal of credit for the way things have been improving for us.

“And I’m certainly looking forward to working with them in the long term.”

Stone has admitted all 17 of his Giants will have to be at the top of their game to guarantee success at Leigh Sports Village, with his coaching team drilling into the players all week the size of the challenge ahead.

But he knows that if they do perform to their full potential, they’ll put themselves in a very strong position.

Huddersfield Giants' Head Coach Rick Stone

“Everyone’s worked well this week and the attitude has been spot-on,” added Stone.

“It promises to be a great game, and we know Leigh will come out firing against us.

“It’s up to us to make sure we’re the team that makes the best start and gets on top as quickly as possible.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a pretty fiery affair, so I think the team who control their emotions the better could be the one who gets the win.

“There’s no reason why that shouldn’t be us.”

Leigh have added veteran front rower Fuifui Moimoi and former Catalans Dragons centre Willie Tonga to the team that toppled Hull KR last Saturday, although head coach Neil Jukes may be tempted to stick with the same 17 that performed to strongly to beat their Super League hosts 25-18.

Fuifui Moimoi in action for Tonga

And included in their side are three former Giants players in full-back Gregg McNally, winger Matty Dawson and centre Greg Worthington.

Leigh Centurions: Gregg McNally, Adam Higson, Greg Worthington, Willie Tonga, Martyn Ridyard, Fuifui Moimoi, Dayne Weston, Harrison Hansen, Gareth Hock, Cory Paterson, Micky Higham, Reni Maitua, Sam Hopkins, Andrew Dixon, Liam Hood, Josh Drinkwater, Danny Tickle, Matty Dawson, Mitch Brown.

Huddersfield Giants: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Joe Wardle, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Jamie Ellis, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Craig Huby, Michael Lawrence, Kyle Wood, Sam Rapira, Ukuma Ta’ai, Jake Connor, Josh Johnson, Kruise Leeming, Nathan Mason, Oliver Roberts, Ryan Brierley, Sebastine Ikahihifo.

Referee: Robert Hicks.

Video referee: James Child.