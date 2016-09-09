Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone heaps praise on his assistants

Chris Thorman and Luke Robinson deserve to take some of the credit

Huddersfield Giants' Head Coach Rick Stone

RICK STONE has underlined the important role assistant coaches Chris Thorman and Luke Robinson have been playing in the Giants’ bid to avoid Super League relegation.

And he’s stressed how much of the credit the pair should take if they secure victory in tomorrow’s vital Middle 8s clash at Leigh Centurions (3.00).

Vastly-experienced Australian Stone took over at the Giants two months ago and has admitted he knew relatively little about the English game.

But as the Giants look to secure the two wins from their remaining three fixtures – at Leigh tomorrow, at home to Leeds Rhinos the following Sunday and then away to Hull KR seven days later – to secure their top-flight status for 2017, former Australian NRL coach and Fiji national chief Stone admits he’s learning more about the British way every day, thanks largely to the input of Thorman and Robinson.

WATCH: Rick Stone on the influence of his assistants in the Giants' plans

WATCH: Rick Stone on the influence of his assistants in the Giants' plans
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“These two have been absolutely vital in what we’re doing,” said Stone.

“Both of these boys have been around the English game for a long time and have some real experience of the individuals, teams and styles we’ve been coming up against.

“They’ve obviously also got a fair understanding of our players – who we need to use under different circumstances and who can cover what.

“As a result, I’ve lent on these boys really well and they’ve been great to work with. They definitely deserve a great deal of credit for the way things have been improving for us.

“And I’m certainly looking forward to working with them in the long term.”

Stone has admitted all 17 of his Giants will have to be at the top of their game to guarantee success at Leigh Sports Village, with his coaching team drilling into the players all week the size of the challenge ahead.

But he knows that if they do perform to their full potential, they’ll put themselves in a very strong position.

Huddersfield Giants' Head Coach Rick Stone

“Everyone’s worked well this week and the attitude has been spot-on,” added Stone.

“It promises to be a great game, and we know Leigh will come out firing against us.

“It’s up to us to make sure we’re the team that makes the best start and gets on top as quickly as possible.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a pretty fiery affair, so I think the team who control their emotions the better could be the one who gets the win.

“There’s no reason why that shouldn’t be us.”

Leigh have added veteran front rower Fuifui Moimoi and former Catalans Dragons centre Willie Tonga to the team that toppled Hull KR last Saturday, although head coach Neil Jukes may be tempted to stick with the same 17 that performed to strongly to beat their Super League hosts 25-18.

Fuifui Moimoi in action for Tonga

And included in their side are three former Giants players in full-back Gregg McNally, winger Matty Dawson and centre Greg Worthington.

Leigh Centurions: Gregg McNally, Adam Higson, Greg Worthington, Willie Tonga, Martyn Ridyard, Fuifui Moimoi, Dayne Weston, Harrison Hansen, Gareth Hock, Cory Paterson, Micky Higham, Reni Maitua, Sam Hopkins, Andrew Dixon, Liam Hood, Josh Drinkwater, Danny Tickle, Matty Dawson, Mitch Brown.

Huddersfield Giants: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Joe Wardle, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Jamie Ellis, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Craig Huby, Michael Lawrence, Kyle Wood, Sam Rapira, Ukuma Ta’ai, Jake Connor, Josh Johnson, Kruise Leeming, Nathan Mason, Oliver Roberts, Ryan Brierley, Sebastine Ikahihifo.

Referee: Robert Hicks.

Video referee: James Child.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Giants' wives to raise RL charity cash at Great North Run

Lindsay Grix and Laura Robinson are part of Matt King's team

Previous Articles

We have to show more defensive resolve says Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone

Too brittle and we have to toughen up

Related Tags

In The News
Rugby League
Stobart Super League
Teams
Huddersfield Giants RLFC
People
Chris Thorman
Luke Robinson
Rick Stone

Latest Sport News

Recommended in Rugby League News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield
    Two Drakes Huddersfield Cricket League players given 12-month bans
  2. Aaron Mooy
    Who did Huddersfield Town man lose out to for Sky Bet Championship player of the month award?
  3. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner takes Sky Bet Championship manager of the month award
  4. David Wagner
    Fact or fiction: Manager of the Month curse? Find out here
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town a top draw for Leeds United once again?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent