Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone looking for more Super League support

Taking a leaf out of Huddersfield Town's book is the way to go

Huddersfield Giants fans celebrate the club's Super League survival at Hull KR but coach Rick Stone wants a bigger army of supporters next season. Picture by John Rushworth

RICK STONE is hoping the Giants can take a leaf out of Huddersfield Town’s book in attracting more fans.

The Australian has taken an interest in the fortunes of the town’s professional Championship football club who share the John Smith’s Stadium and has personally congratulated them on their magnificent start to the season.

But as well as being impressed by Town’s early-season top-of-the-table charge, Stone admits he’s been impressed by the steps the Terriers have taken to dramatically increase the size of their home attendances.

Huddersfield Giants' head coach Rick Stone. Picture by John Rushworth

And he believes the Giants should follow suit now their Super League status has been preserved.

“One thing that’s really made an impression on me in the short time I’ve been here is how loud our fans can be. They’re fantastic,” said Stone.

“But we just need more of them, because the louder the noise, the more inspiring it would be.

“Clearly, we’ve got to earn the right to get more fans by playing more consistently and winning more games. I personally don’t thing there’s much wrong with the style of our play or the level of entertainment there is in Super League.

“But there are definitely some steps we can take to increase our attendances in the short term.

“One of those is to get ourselves out into the community even more and show as many people as possible that the Giants are a good team with good players who are proud to represent their town. Getting the players out and about is something I believe is very important.

“Town have had a really good crack at getting people through the gates by adopting a number of various initiatives, and that’s certainly played its part in the magnificent start they’ve made to their season.

“I’ve sent my congratulations to them on that, and if we can take a leaf out of their book then I know we can also become a lot more successful as a club.”

See the Giants fans at Hull KR:

