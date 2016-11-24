The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants chief Rick Stone will be looking for even bigger things from Nathan Mason in 2017.

The 23-year-old prop underlined his growing potential with 24 strong Super League performances last season in what proved to be his breakthrough year.

He had made only three senior Giants’ performances before then.

But having made a total of 65 first-team appearances altogether because of his time on dual-registration with hometown Championship club Oldham, Huddersfield head coach Stone is looking for Mason to achieve even more and form a formidable Giants front-row partnership alongside Craig Huby, Sam Rapira and Daniel Smith.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Rick Stone on the Giants' early preseason preparations Share this video Watch Next

“Nathan showed a great deal of promise last season, and I’d like to think he can do even more next season,” said Stone.

“I suppose you can say he’s stopped growing now (he’s 6ft 5in tall and weighs around 110kg) and he can start to settle on what weight he can play at.

“It can take the bigger blokes a bit of time to decide that.

“Hopefully, we’re at that stage now and we can work to make him a bit quicker, more agile and fitter to play more minutes. Those extra minutes will help him further in his development.

“Nathan and Oli Roberts both made a good mark off the bench at the back end of last season and showed they’re capable of making the grade.”