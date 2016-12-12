Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants coach Rick Stone is hoping the fans will get 100% behind Luke Robinson’s testimonial game – because of his outstanding contribution to the club’s cause.

Huddersfield will host Bradford Bulls in a benefit game for the Giants assistant coach at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday, January 22.

Stone has acknowledged the excellent support Robinson and fellow assistant coach Chris Thorman have given him since he took over at the Super League club in July.

And the experienced Australian knows one way of thanking Robinson for his help is by pushing his testimonial as much as possible.

“I really hope Robbo’s benefit game is a huge success, because he deserves it,” said Stone.

“He’s obviously got a lot on his plate, having to combine his time between the senior side and the Under 19s.

“But he just gets one with it and does a great job, as does Chris. They’re good allies to have.

“They’ve adapted well to my way of thinking of how we’re looking to play and coach.

“They’ve also been excellent for me in the way they’ve helped me understand the way the game’s played over here – there are certainly some differences between Super League and the Australian NRL – and what to expect from the players, both at our own club and in the competition as a hole.

“I found them to be an invaluable sounding board.”

The Giants, meanwhile, are now thought to be even closer to bringing in full-back Jake Mamo from Australian NRL club Newcastle Knights, with Joe Wardle moving in the opposite direction.

But there could still be one or two more twists in what has become a long-running saga.