Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Concerned Giants chief Rick Stone is demanding a response from his patched-up side as they get ready to face fellow Super League strugglers Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium this afternoon (3.00).

The experienced Australian was left fuming after his side’s bitterly-disappointing 29-22 home defeat to Catalans Dragons on Wednesday night.

The loss meant Huddersfield have failed to win in their last seven top-flight fixtures (although they have secured draws at Wigan and St Helens in that time) and could be leapfrogged by today’s hosts and slump to second bottom of the table if the result goes against them.

Former Giants coach Tony Smith’s Warrington appear to have turned the corner after a poor start to the season and are looking for a third successive victory, boosted by the return of top trio Mike Cooper (ankle), Daryl Clark (calf) and Joe Westerman (knee) after injury.

The Wolves have, however, lost Ryan Atkins and Matty Russell to head injuries in the wake of Thursday’s 19-10 derby triumph at Widnes Vikings.

But with Huddersfield still without captain Leroy Cudjoe (knee), Ukuma Ta’ai (back) and Dale Ferguson (head), as well as Tom Symonds, who was forced to withdraw towards the end of the Catalans game in his first game back since the opening day win at Widnes following knee surgery and hasn’t made the 19-man squad, Stone’s men could be doing it tough this Easter Monday.

Not that the head coach will be looking for his men to make that an excuse.

“I am concerned with what I’m seeing at the moment, that’s for sure,” said Stone, who has brought half-back Ryan Brierley and forward Daniel Smith back into his senior squad.

“I said straight after the Catalans game that the players have got a bit of explaining to do with how they are managing games.

“They’ve got to start taking some responsibility for some of the things they are doing out on the field. If they don’t change that then we’re not going to win too many games.

“I’m obviously expecting to see a reaction to that.”

Included in the Warrington squad are former Giants back-row forward Jack Hughes and Huddersfield-born ex-Meltham All Blacks juniors George and Toby King.

“We have to build on the last couple of weeks,” said Smith.

Warrington: Clark, Cooper, Dwyer, Evans, Gidley, Hill, Hughes, Jullien, G King, T King, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Savelio, Sims, Westerman, Wilde.

Huddersfield: Mamo, McGillvary, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Brierley, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Clough, Mason, Smith, Dickinson, Wood, McIntosh, Mellor.