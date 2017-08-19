Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone was delighted his team out-performed Challenge Cup finalists Hull FC for their 46-18 win at the KCOM Stadium.

And he insists the chase for a top-four semi-final place is far from over .

The eight-try Giants stay eighth but are only three points behind fourth-placed Wakefield with four more Super 8s fixtures remaining.

Lee Gaskell’s hat-trick and two touchdowns from wing prospect Darnell McIntosh helped the Giants avenge two earlier defeats by the Humbersiders.

“Let’s just hope we keep performing and by the time the Super 8s finish, if we are close enough, we are good enough,” said Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone.

“A few weeks ago we played Hull here in a bit of a knock ‘em down, drag ‘em out affair.

“We learned a bit from that game and tried to play through them a bit more. We got some good results with that and the boys stayed at the plan which was nice.

“Our ball control was better and the result showed in the end.”

Stone insisted the Giants’ win was not down to Hull’s impending Wembley date.

“I don’t know; I haven’t had the luxury of going to Wembley,” he responded.

“All we wanted to do was turn up and show we were the hungrier team on the night. We showed that and the scoreboard reflected that.”

Hull FC head to the Challenge Cup final next weekend while the Giants are next in action at home to leaders Castleford on Friday, September 1.