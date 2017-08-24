Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone reckons the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final is too close to call.

The Giants boss is well placed to judge, having faced finalists Hull FC and Wigan Warriors in the last two Super 8s matches.

But the Australian is torn when it comes to making a prediction about who might lift the famous old trophy at Wembley on Saturday.

“Getting your best team out on the park is important, so you have to factor injuries in both camps,” said Stone, whose side lost 18-4 to Wigan before thumping Hull FC 46-18 at the KCOM Stadium last week.

“Wigan were a little bit more like the Wigan of old against us – they were really aggressive and tough.

“But then it comes down to who can keep their composure on the day, and Hull FC know all about that having been there last year and winning the Cup.

“Wigan, too, have been there plenty of times (and won when the two met in 2013) so it’s going to be very close. I can’t really predict.”