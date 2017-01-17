Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

LUKE ROBINSON is still confident his testimonial game will go ahead.

Huddersfield are due to host

crisis club Bradford Bulls in a

benefit game for the former Giants hooker and current assistant coach at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday (3.00).

The future of the Odsal-based Championship club was set to be resolved in talks yesterday, and Robinson has made it clear he’s planning as if the fixture will go ahead.

“All the noises I’m hearing is that the game will still take place,” said Robinson. “Obviously, nothing can be confirmed one way or another at this stage, but there’s more than enough to suggest that I should keep all my plans in place for this weekend.

“The last few months have clearly been very difficult for the Bradford club, and I’m gutted with the way things have been going for the Bulls.

“But I’m also finding it tough in terms of trying to arrange my

benefit game against them. For the last few months, everything has been all over the place.

“To say I’d be devastated if the game didn’t go ahead would be an understatement.

“A testimonial game is massive for the player involved, and it’s a wonderful chance for that player to show their appreciation to the fans for their support over the years.

“If everything does go according to plan, Sunday should be a great day all round.”

Matchday admission to the game is £15 adults, £10 concessions and £5 for Under 16s.

But for £20 a limited number of places will be available in the

directors box, while hospitality boxes for 10 people are up for grabs for just £200.

And ahead of the big kick-off, Robinson has organised a special skills session for youngsters on the Leeds Road Playing Fields 3G pitch, who will have the chance to train alongside the Super League stars who won’t be featuring in the Bulls clash. It takes place between 1pm-2.15pm.

The price is £15 and includes the training session, a photo and

signing opportunity, matchday admission to Robinson’s game and the chance to be a mascot, flag bearer or guard of honour as the teams enter the John Smith’s

Stadium pitch.

They’ll also take part in a lap of honour at half-time.

To book please text Laura on 07769 358677.

On top of that, at half-time the recently-retired Eorl Crabtree, who has taken on the role of Giants club ambassador, will take to the field to say ‘thanks’ for the support the fans have given him over the years.

Injury meant he didn’t have the chance to do it at the end of last season.

“We’ve gone to a lot of trouble to make sure there’s a lot to offer the fans on the day,” added

Robinson.

“So I’m keeping my fingers, toes and everything else crossed that the things I’m hearing from the Bulls are right and that we’ll be taking them on this weekend.”