Huddersfield Giants could face Jamie Peacock

Legendary prop ready to come out of retirement for Hull KR

Jamie Peacock

HUDDERSFIELD Giants could face a Hull KR side including Jamie Peacock in their final Middle 8s clash.

Former England captain Peacock has revealed he’s coming out of retirement to play for Rovers for the rest of the season, with the Giants due to visit the Lightstream Stadium on Sunday, September 25.

The 38-year-old retired at the end of last term after helping Leeds Rhinos win the treble, becoming head of rugby at Hull KR.

Leeds Rhinos' Jamie Peacock grabs Aaron Murphy's face

But with the Robins struggling with numbers due to a crippling injury list, it’s prompted the prop to return as a player.

“Although my family don’t quite understand it, this feels like the right decision,” said Peacock.

“The time has come for me to put my boots on again. Physically, it may take me some time to get back up to speed, but I’ve been preparing as best I can and mentally I’m in a good place.”

