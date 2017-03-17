Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants could be unchanged for Sunday’s Super League trip to World Club Champions Wigan.

Head coach Rick Stone is keeping faith with the squad that suffered last Friday’s 30-0 defeat at Leigh, with Mikey Wood coming in to replace Gene Ormsby – the 18th man at the Centurions – the only change.

That means there’s still no return for back-row forward Dale Ferguson who is continuing to struggle with a groin problem.

Giants: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Ryan Brierley, Sam Rapira, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Tyler Dickinson, Darnell McIntosh, Mikey Wood, Alex Mellor.