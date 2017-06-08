Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rick Stone could name an unchanged side for Saturday’s Super League clash against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

A win for Huddersfield in the South of France would help them leapfrog their hosts into the top eight with just six games of the regular season remaining.

Last weekend’s impressive 44-4 home triumph over Warrington Wolves has put Stone’s side in upbeat mood, with all 17 who played that day named in this week’s squad, along with 18th man Alex Mellor and Martyn Ridyard, who replaces Darnell McIntosh in the 19.

Recent signing Jordan Turner is poised to make his second Giants appearance after making his try-scoring debut against Warrington, when he immediately formed an effective wing-centre partnership with Aaron Murphy.

The squads for both clubs are as follows:

Giants: Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Sam Rapira, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Dale Ferguson, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Paul Clough, Nathan Mason, Alex Mellor, Adam O’Brien, Martyn Ridyard, Jordan Turner.

Dragons: Tony Gigot, Krisnan Inu, Fouad Yaha, Luke Walsh, Richie Myler, Sam Moa, Paul Aiton, Rémi Casty, Louis Anderson, Julian Bousquet, Vincent Duport, Mickael Simon, 21. Iain Thornley, Alrix Da Costa, Paul Seguier, Thibaut Margalet, Ugo Perez, Arthur Romano, Nabil Djalout.

Referee: Chris Kendall

Before the main event, Luke Robinson’s Under 19s will face Catalans Dragons in a Senior Academy curtain-raiser at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

The side is: Reece Boxall-Hunt, Alfie Copley, Izaac Farrell, Jack Flynn, Jamie Greenwood, Lucas Hallas, Sam Hewitt, Oliver Jamieson, Jon Luke Kirby, Tyllar Mellor, Connor Murphy, Jack Richardson, Oliver Russell, Innes Senior, Louis Senior, Ross Whitmore, Harry Woollard.