Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants count down to the 2017 Super League season begins with a return to full training on Monday.

The Giants squad will be back together with second rower Tom Symonds back on board after a trip home to Australia.

However, the 27-year-old forward, who was a mid-season capture from Manly Sea Eagles in the 2016 campaign, will not yet be joined by compatriots Jake Mamo and Shannon Wakeman.

Full back Mamo , the 22-year-old signed from Newcastle Knights, and powerhouse prop Wakeman, a 26-year-old who starred for Illawarra Cutters last season, are not expected to join the Giants squad for another two weeks.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in New Giants signing Shannon Wakeman in action Share this video Watch Next

However, definitely back to work will be the Giants England duo Jerry McGillvary and Leroy Cudjoe .

Winger McGillvary and centre Cudjoe had been pencilled in to join England’s training camp in Dubai, but national coach Wayne Bennett has since decided to cancel the trip after complaints from a number of Super League coaches.

Giants club ambassador, former England prop forward Eorl Crabtree , felt sorry for McGillvary and Cudjoe but felt that the club would benefit from the national team’s decision.

“I thought that the decision to drop the pre-season trip to Dubai was right,” said Crabtree.

“I don’t think that either Jerry or Leroy would agree as they were looking forward to it, but it would have been very difficult for the clubs in the build up to Super League.”

However, Crabtree added that England needed to find a way to get players together as they prepare for this year’s World Cup to be played in the Southern Hemisphere starting at the end of October.

“The problem England face is trying to find the best way to prepare,” said Crabtree.

“They cannot go to the World Cup without meeting up, but it is difficult to know what is the best approach.

“A mid-season game is almost a must, but do you play France or try and come up with an ‘other nations’ match as we did in years gone by?

“However, Wayne Bennett risks being in the same position as other coaches before him when they have come across what is the best England side too late – the recent Four Nations tournament was a prime case.

“We have very good players, but the side was making crucial individual errors that were so costly.

“People talk about having the game winning mentality, but it actually comes down to everyone managing to put in top level personal performances.

“We are as close as we have been to Australia and England are on the right footing with Wayne Bennett.

“However, what he needs is to see his players involved in some intense games ahead of the World Cup – and it is arguable if mid-season friendlies could ever supply that kind of intensity.”

Huddersfield Giants Legends annual general meeting will be held at Marsh Liberal Club, New Hey Road, on Monday, January 16 (8pm).

Anyone wishing to become an elected official should contact David Jakeman on 01484-981784 ahead of the meeting.

Giants stars will be on stage in a special performance of Dick Whittington on Tuesday.

The Huddersfield Light Opera are putting on the pantomime at the Lawrence Batley Theatre, where they will be joined by Giants players Ryan Hinchcliffe, Ukuma Ta’ai, Oliver Roberts, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming and Mikey Wood.

Tickets are on sale now from the John Smith’s Stadium ticket office with the prices: Category A £15 adults £12 concessions (U16 & 65+), Category B £13.50 adults £10 concessions, Category C £12.50 adults £10 concessions and Category D £7 adults £5 concessions.

Wheelchair access is available for the show, with entry available at £15 for adults and £12 for concessions, with free entry for carers.

Tickets are only available by visiting the John Smith’s Stadium ticket office or calling by 01484 484123.