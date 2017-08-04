Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scotland head coach Steve McCormack has named seven uncapped players in his provisional 36-man squad for the World Cup later this year.

Ryan Maneely, Kieran Moran, Davie Dixon, Brandan Wilkinson, Liam Faughlan, Lachlan Stein and Will Oakes are all included in a group that will be captained by veteran Danny Brough, who is Scotland’s joint-record appearance-maker with 23.

Brough’s club colleague Dale Ferguson is also included, along with former Giants Ryan Brierley and Joe Wardle.

McCormack has retained 22 of the players that took part in last year’s Four Nations Series, when the Scots became the first minnows to claim a point in the tournament following a 18-18 draw with New Zealand, while Penrith hooker Peter Wallace and Newcastle centre Joe Wardle return from injury.

Scotland, who reached the quarter-finals in 2013, will face Tonga, New Zealand and Samoa at the tournament which takes place in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in October and November.

McCormack said: “I’ve said to the players: selection will be based on performances. It doesn’t matter whether you are in the NRL, Super League or bottom of the Championship.

“I know a lot about these players, know I can trust them and just hope they can perform over these next seven or eight weeks and get on that plane.

“We’ve had our first team meeting and there is a fall-out programme that players will join as their club season ends, once they have gone on holiday for a break to recharge ahead of the World Cup.

“We might add two or three more to this group as we get nearer the tournament: this not a definitive list so there is time for other players to force their way in.”

Scotland provisional World Cup squad: Danny Addy, Euan Aitken, Ryan Brierley, Sam Brooks, Danny Brough, Brett Carter, Lewis Clarke, Lachlan Coote, Davie Dixon, Luke Douglas, Liam Faughlan, Dale Ferguson, Ben Hellewell, Liam Hood, Ben Kavanagh, Kane Linnett, Frankie Mariano, Joe McClean, Ryan Maneely, Kieran Moran, Will Oakes, Brett Phillips, Calum Phillips, Scott Plumridge, Sheldon Powe-Hobbs, Matthew Russell, David Scott, Lachlan Stein, Oscar Thomas, Lewis Tierney, Adam Walker, Alex Walker, Jonathan Walker, Peter Wallace, Joe Wardle, Brandan Wilkinson.