Rick Stone is hoping the departure of Kyle Wood and Josh Johnson will enable the Giants to start making some positive in-roads on the recruitment front.

Huddersfield have confirmed hooker/half-back Wood and prop Johnson won’t be part of head coach Stone’s 2017 Super League squad.

The Giants chief has admitted he would have liked both men to have stayed.

But now it’s been confirmed the duo are on their way, Stone is hoping he’s got the extra cash he requires to bring in some fresh faces within the club’s salary-cap restraints.

“You’ve got to understand that when I got here (in July this year as a replacement for the axed Paul Anderson) we didn’t have any room on the cap to strengthen the squad,” said Stone.

“The only way that was going to change was by moving players on.

“We have been negotiating to try and advance some things, but so far nothing has come to fruition.

“There’s still work to be done, but hopefully we can now try and make some meaningful progress in getting new players in.”