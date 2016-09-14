Huddersfield Giants desperate to restore pride against Leeds Rhinos

The under-fire Huddersfield Giants won’t have a better opportunity to prove their critics wrong than at home to Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

Mis-firing Huddersfield’s hopes of maintaining their Super League survival suffered a major hammer blow with Saturday’s 48-40 Middle 8s loss at promoted Leigh Centurions.

A disastrous first-half performance was at the heart of the devastating defeat as the Giants found themselves 42-10 down at the break.

And Stone knows that the only way the Giants can restore their lost pride is to hit straight back and erase the memory of that nightmare opening 40 minutes as rapidly as possible.

“The key is to make sure we put that Leigh performance to bed and don’t dwell on it,” said Stone.

“Fortunately, footy is a funny game where you can bounce back pretty quickly, which is obviously something we have to do.

“We disappointed ourselves, our fans, our family and everyone else associated with the club with the way things went at Leigh at the weekend.

“And that’s a big burden to be carrying.

“We’ve obviously got to snap out of this as quickly as possible and show we’re a lot better than we were the other day.

“We know we’ve a lot more in us and we have to make sure we compete this weekend. We’ve still got everything to play for.”