Star winger Jermaine McGillvary is hoping the Giants can use the motivation of their ‘bad draw’ at Wigan to launch a successful home assault against Leeds Rhinos tomorrow.

Huddersfield secured a battling 16-16 Super League draw against the World Club Champions at the DW Stadium on Sunday, despite having in-form hooker Kruise Leeming sin-binned in the latter stages of the contest.

But rather than taking extra confidence from the point ‘earned’, McGillvary believes it was a point ‘lost’, and that the Giants are eager to respond to that fact by collecting both points this week against their big West Yorkshire rivals.

“As far as we were concerned, it wasn’t a good draw at Wigan at the weekend,” said the England ace.

“At the end of the game we all felt it was a point lost, because we believed Wigan were there for the taking.

“It’s up to us to make sure we use that disappointment in a positive way and use that as motivation going into the Leeds game, which we know is always going to be tough.

“We are conscious we’ve got a decent recent record against them, but we also know that in a derby game form counts for nothing, so we can’t take too much notice of what’s gone before.

“Instead, we’ve got to make sure we build on the effort we showed at Wigan at the weekend, particularly when we were down to 12 men, take that into the Leeds game and be a bit smarter. If we do that then we know we’ll give ourselves a chance.”

The last-minute build-up to the Wigan game was overshadowed by press speculation that Danny Brough had allegedly been sacked by the Giants after a bust-up with head coach Rick Stone, which McGillvary found ‘laughable’.

“Because the story was such a joke, I found it really funny,” added McGillvary, who has now fully recovered from a quad tear which kept him out of a couple of games.

“And I really enjoyed messaging Broughy about it to wind him up. To be honest, we all had a good laugh about it.

“Fortunately, it didn’t affect anything in our preparation, which I suppose it could have done.

“You could certainly see that in the way Broughy himself played. He always plays with his heart on his sleeve, and that was no different on Sunday.

“It won’t be any different against Leeds this Friday, either.”