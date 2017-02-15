Video will play in

THE Giants are determined to build on their early-season momentum.

Huddersfield backed up their impressive 12-0 pre-season win at Warrington Wolves with an opening-night 28-16 Super League XXII triumph at Widnes Vikings.

That’s put them in excellent heart ahead of tomorrow’s opening home top-flight 2017 clash at Salford Red Devils.

And head coach Rick Stone is demanding even more from his players at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“We’ve started the season positively, and we have to make sure we build on this,” said Stone.

“The boys have worked tremendously hard throughout pre-season and they’ve been reaping the rewards at the start of the year, but we have to remember it is just the start.”