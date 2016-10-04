Huddersfield Giants duo Aaron Murphy and Tom Symonds go under the knife

Aaron Murphy and Tom Symonds have undergone surgery as the Giants prepare for a return to Super League pre-season training in the middle of November.

Head coach Rick Stone has revealed winger Murphy has had surgery to repair a long-standing shoulder problem, while back-row forward Symonds will go under the knife on Wednesday to solve a knee issue.

Those are the only senior players who have climbed onto the operating table in the wake of Huddersfield’s narrow escape from relegation to the Championship.

And Stone believes that bodes well as he gets ready for his first pre-season in charge of the Giants.

Huddersfield Giants' Tom Symonds scores his sides sixth try Rugby League The Qualifiers Batley v Huddersfield 21/08/16 (Pic by John Rushworth)

“We’ve not done too badly at all in terms of operations,” said Stone.

“So that means we should have pretty decent numbers when the boys come back for pre-season training in mid-November.

“Murph and Tommy could miss a bit of the start, as could Danny Brough and Joe Wardle (Scotland) and Oli Roberts and Gene Ormsby (Ireland) due to international commitments. At this stage, we don’t know about Leroy Cudjoe and Jermaine McGillvary and whether they’ll be in the England squad.

“But because we will be changing a few things here and there this pre-season it is good to know we’ll have the bulk of the squad back on day one.

“On top of that, we’ll have the younger boys back in for the first week in November. They’ll all play an important part in pre-season, too.”